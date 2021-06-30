Mike Taylor inquest: Forensic expert says cellphone stopped bullet

A coroner is hearing details about the death of Michael Clifford Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in 2016. Photo / File photo

The first shot fired at Michael Clifford Taylor on the day of his death was stopped by a cellphone in his breast pocket, a forensic expert has testified.

Angus Newton, who works at Crown research institute Mt Albert Science Centre of ESR analysing items of forensic interest, gave evidence in the inquest into Taylor's death today.

It is the third day in the inquest which aims to look further into police processes to see if any changes should be made to prevent similar deaths.

Taylor was shot dead by police at his Karangahake Gorge farm, west of Waihī on June 10, 2016.

His partner called the police after the couple had a fight that resulted in Taylor throwing a cup of coffee at her neck. Taylor died after a police officer shot him three times.

Police have been cleared of criminal and procedural wrongdoing in the case.

Newton examined the scene on the day of the shooting and the day after and was present at Taylor's post-mortem examination.

Giving evidence in the coroner's court today Newton said Taylor had been shot three times but the gun had been fired four times.

Taylor was first shot in the front left section of his chest but the bullet did not enter, instead left an abrasion.

Newton said it was his opinion the mobile phone stopped the bullet's lead core from "penetrating Mr Taylor's chest".

He said Taylor had also been shot in the front left abdomen and in the left side of his back.

"In my opinion, Mr Taylor was facing towards the front passenger side door when the first shot through the window was fired.

"The lead core was ... stopped by the mobile phone in his pocket."

Newton said he couldn't estimate how close Taylor was to the vehicle when that shot was fired but it was close enough for glass fragments to land on his clothing. He could not determine the sequence of the remaining two shots which hit Taylor.

Taylor family lawyer Adam Couchman asked how Newton could be sure the bullet that hit the mobile phone was the first fired.

Newton said it was the only one in which the copper casing had separated from the lead core and in experiments conducted, "it was only the very first shot through the intact glass that resulted in the bullet separating".

He also said he could not say whether a sickle and machete a previous witness said Taylor had been "flailing" had come into contact with the police vehicle.

The inquest continues.