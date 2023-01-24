Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Which politicians impressed at Rātana

Jacinda Ardern's last public outing as Prime Minister at Rātana Pā. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

The Rātana celebrations this year were bound to be a big event.

It is the 150-year anniversary of the birth of Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, the religious and political movement’s founder. On Tuesday, the second day of celebrations, political leaders of all major parties made their annual pilgrimage to Rātana.

It was also to be the Prime Minister’s last public appearance. The day was perfect; sun shining brightly, a slight breeze and crowds of Rātana supporters happy to be together again.

The organisers knew there would be a heavy media presence. I counted 10 large mounted TV cameras and 21 journalists on the stage specifically set up to give them the best coverage of the day’s events.

I went on to the marae with the National and Māori party leaders and their supporters. National was well represented with a large number of their Members of Parliament. Chatting with some of them before we went onto the marae, they told me they were optimistic about the upcoming election.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon arriving at Rātana Pā. Photo / Mark Mitchell

I heard Chris Luxon say he wanted to maintain civility in politics. I should have said “and so say all of us”. He is trying hard to get the election year off to a good start but I thought his speech sounded more like vote-catching rather than speaking like a leader.

As it was his first time at Rātana I think he could have used his allotted time better. Introducing himself to the Rātana people, letting them know who he is, his background and why he thinks he would make a suitable Prime Minister.

Don’t assume they already know. Let them know what makes him tick, gets him out of bed each day. Why they should have trust and confidence in him to lead the country. He did say his government would want to set up a prosperous future for all children and this statement was well received.

Chris Hipkins is a natural and easy communicator. He has youthful charm; appears to enjoy meeting people and does come across as “just a boy from the Hutt”. He made reference to his years growing up in Waterloo.

The Māori language was rarely heard and spoken in those days and New Zealand’s history was not taught in schools. He was pleased that this had now changed. He said he was only just starting his te reo journey but believed Rātana would see an improvement each year when he returned.

He was reminded by the speakers to keep the wellbeing of families front and centre of the government’s work.

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, spoke last and only for a few minutes. Obviously, she wanted the spotlight to be on Hipkins.

She looked relaxed and comfortable sitting with the Rangatira on the paepae. She spoke from the heart. She was amongst friends and shared with us her love of New Zealand and New Zealanders. She said during her time in office she had met amazing people and believed the majority of New Zealanders were great people.

The Māori speakers were in their element.

There was plenty of laughter and good advice for the politicians including, “when government and Māori come together, magic happens”.

But it was to the Prime Minister that thoughtful and affectionate words were directed.

An emotional Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Rātana Pa Marae. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It is only right that we say thank you. You have led our country in a time of uncertainty; Christchurch, Whaakari, the Covid pandemic. You gave us the genuine opportunity to sit down with you and attempt to navigate very difficult situations.”

The party leaders who attended Rātana this week; Labour, National, Greens, Māori Party and New Zealand First would have heard the expectations that Māori have of them. They want to have relationships that are more than transactional and they are not interested in politics and politicians that stir up fear.

They want relationships that will endure no matter who the government is.

But Tuesday belonged to the Prime Minister. The words I heard often were admired and respected. She left Rātana knowing the job she did for five years was appreciated. She left composed and with dignity.

The best wishes of Rātana will accompany her and her family into the future.

- Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has worked in the private, public and non-profit sectors. Today she writes, broadcasts and is a regular social issues commentator on TV. Of Te Arawa, Merepeka believes fearless advocacy for equity and equality has the potential to change lives.