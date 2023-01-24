Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Which politicians impressed at Rātana

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
4 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern's last public outing as Prime Minister at Rātana Pā. Video / Mark Mitchell

Jacinda Ardern's last public outing as Prime Minister at Rātana Pā. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

The Rātana celebrations this year were bound to be a big event.

It is the 150-year anniversary of the birth of Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, the religious and political movement’s founder. On Tuesday, the second

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times