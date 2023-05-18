Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: No need to fear strong, Māori, women politicians

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait.

Opinion

While on a political panel last week, I was asked if I thought the Government had a problem with strong, Māori, women politicians.

Tongue in cheek, I replied that I think half the country might have a problem with strong Māori women, be they politicians or working in other leadership roles. They make their presence felt. Personally, I respect their fearless leadership.

There is no doubt they are a different breed of leader from those in the past. They are seen and heard. I didn’t take exception to the question.

In the last 10 days, we have seen Māori women politicians become very visible. Meka Whaitiri, a minister in the Labour Government, exited the party and crossed over to the Te Pāti Māori. Until the Government finishes its term later this year, she remains in Parliament as an independent MP.

Dr Elizabeth Kerekere removed herself from the Green Party and now sits in the back row of the Parliamentary chamber as an independent MP, too. Marama Davidson, co-leader of the Green Party, was ordered to leave the chamber by the Speaker of the House for interjecting.

Debbie Ngarewa Packer, co-leader of Te Pāti Māori, was ordered out of the chamber, too, after breaking Parliamentary protocol.

If I didn’t know better, I would think they were all attention-seeking.

These politicians are doing their job as they see it. Highlighting issues and speaking up for the people who trusted them and wanted them in Parliament. It’s apparent to me they don’t feel the need to ask permission. They didn’t go to Parliament to swan around or just to be seen. They are there to be effective.

As a long-time observer of central government politics, I have observed the issues that impact - and are important for - Māori wellbeing are rarely raised, or debated, by Pākehā MPs of all parties. Most parties, I believe, are what I call Pākehā parties because their core constituency is Pākehā. That is as opposed to Te Pāti Māori - constituency unapologetically Māori.

It appears to me Māori women politicians are challenging some of the norms of Parliament, those they consider outdated. They have moved into significant leadership roles in other areas too, in recent years.

They demonstrate a clear sense of purpose and are committed to transformational change for the communities and people they represent. Their working background before politics is varied and suggests some have come up through the ranks. They are in politics to do the business, and anyone who wants to engage with them should be prepared for rigorous debate.

They should know their own business well because these politicians make it their business to be across all Government departments that purport to be there to advance the wellbeing of Māori. They show intolerance towards excuses and inaction. They know who isn’t pulling their weight, and they do not sit by and let incompetence continue to be rewarded. It is obvious to me the Wellington beltway has been taken aback by their sheer tenacity.

With more Māori women stepping up into leadership roles, I suspect relationships will be tested. They have a job to do and want to get on with it. From my observation, they are respectful in their dialogue but they know BS when they hear it; can see it coming a mile off.

They come to the table with hard facts and data and are prepared to go head-to-head with those who prefer to gatekeep, procrastinate and patch-protect. This can be unnerving for those who have never been challenged before and are rarely held to account.

Generally speaking, Māori women who speak with confidence and appear assertive are sometimes criticised. I believe it’s their no-nonsense communication style that probably brings them into conflict with others. But I also suspect they think: ‘Their problem, not mine.’

Some of them would have cut their teeth in the hard arena that is tribal politics, the proverbial baptism of fire. There, you hold your own or you’re soon gone. I believe they want their colleagues from all political parties to understand that all New Zealanders should be treated fairly. This should be reflected in the development of fair, equitable and just legislation. What we have seen in the past must now get past their scrutiny.

There is no need to fear strong Māori women politicians just because they’re doing their job. And it’s hardly their fault if the bureaucrats in Wellington can’t handle their no-frills straight talk. These politicians are the voices of those who need to be heard, who want to believe their issues and their future count. They didn’t enter politics to be put on mute.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has worked in the private, public and non-profit sectors. Today she writes, broadcasts and is a regular social issues commentator on TV. Of Te Arawa, Merepeka believes fearless advocacy for equity and equality has the potential to change lives.