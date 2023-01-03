Taking regular breaks is invaluable for a balanced life, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I love this time of the year.

Apart from enjoying the warm summer weather, spending time relaxing at home, or watching a movie on TV before lunch; it’s my empty meeting schedule that makes me very happy.

I don’t even look at the calendar because I know I won’t have noted any meetings for the month of January. If one does creep in towards the end of the month, I’ll try to postpone and reschedule.

Starting at Christmas, the five weeks’ break, you could say I’m making sufficient time to recharge the batteries. Getting much-needed, and uninterrupted, rest and downtime.

I set aside all of January for my annual leave.

With monthly board meetings, and other meetings slotted in, it is difficult to take even a five-day break throughout the year without having to give apologies for one or more board meetings.

I try not to miss any.

But in November I did break that rule and took myself off to Rarotonga. I’m pleased I did. Sometimes you don’t know you need a break until you take it.

You often spend two or three days just getting out of the habit of being active. You need to slow down, give the brain a rest, and detach from emails, texts, and Facebook.

As it happened my mobile didn’t roam as well as it should, so I had limited Wi-Fi coverage. What a blessing that was. I didn’t send or reply to any messages.

I went to relax and that’s what I found in Rarotonga. An environment that welcomes and encourages you to live your time in Rarotonga in the slow lane.

It was five years since my first visit to the island. I enjoyed that holiday so much that I had decided to make it an annual visit. I loved having all day to do nothing while relaxing beside a pool, or on the beach and knowing the weather is going to play ball.

Covid prevented my planned visits but now I intend to make up for the lost time.

Having a break gives you time to think.

I now realise I don’t necessarily have to work the whole year before taking a holiday.

I received an invitation last week to attend a summer wedding in New York this year. I’m off to that too.

I could find umpteen reasons for passing on the opportunity if I wanted to. But I don’t want to.

Am I being selfish? What’s the worst that can happen if I factor in additional holidays throughout the year? Nothing too drastic I’m sure. And life with its many ups and downs can be taxing at the best of times.

A break, even for an extended weekend, can work wonders.

Taking time to be quiet and spending time just thinking things through will go a long way to helping get through a busy year.

Planning regular breaks away from work — either by spending time at home or away — will be invaluable for ensuring we have balance in our lives.

I just have to let myself get excited and think enthusiastically when opportunities present themselves.

That’s a great reason to start planning my next holiday.

This is obviously the time to bring some much-needed balance into my crowded life.