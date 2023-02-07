Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: How Waitangi Day is recognised has come a long way in New Zealand

The events and highlights from Waitangi Day 2023. The event marks the 183rd year since the Treaty of Waitangi was signed. Video / TV 3

February 6 is a day to celebrate and not, as we’ve seen over the years, for people to get all bitter and twisted.

The signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840 is significant to our past but I believe equally important to New Zealand’s future. I liken it to future-proofing New Zealand.

Standing on the hillside in the Treaty grounds on Saturday evening looking out to sea, it appeared as if calm had now settled over Waitangi. In the bay below, HMNZS Te Mana sat motionless in the water. It was overcast with not a sound to be heard.

It was peaceful.

The calm after years of storm.

It’s hard not to forget all those who stood in protest at Waitangi year after year.

They made a long journey from all parts of the country to raise their voices and flags. Voices were raised in anger and frustration demanding the Treaty be honoured by the crown.

Each year when they returned their numbers grew. I think these fearless protesters poked the country into reacting. They held a mirror up to the collective and we had to confront what was staring back at us.

The lower marae Te Tii saw most of the action in those days. It’s where I prefer to go when I attend Waitangi celebrations. I enjoy listening to the debates and discussions.

These can be quite confronting if you’re not used to plain speaking and a very direct style of delivery. But a maturing nation should be able to have these conversations. The speakers, well-known New Zealanders, have worked for years raising awareness of the long lingering impacts of colonisation, racism and prejudice.

Now we talk openly about the Treaty of Waitangi in the course of everyday conversations.

Now we don’t have to shout each other down when trying to explain a different understanding of our founding document than the prevailing view.

Now older New Zealanders don’t have to be anxious and afraid of something they learnt little about when growing up.

Many of the Waitangi political activists were on the fringes of New Zealand society in those early protest years and I believe despised by some people because they dared to confront the government.

They wanted the Crown to act honourably and give effect to the intent of the Treaty of Waitangi. Some got abused, bashed and harassed for their views and beliefs.

But I believe they were successful in getting us to look at ourselves. We have a generation of New Zealanders comfortable now with knowing the history of their country, prepared to debate and identify where New Zealand must do better to become a fair and equitable society.

A generation that’s respectful of Māori culture, language and traditions.

I was struck by the sheer number of young New Zealanders at Waitangi this year. It appeared the baton, the challenge, was being passed on. They are looking to create a harmonious future which was the promise of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Politicians come and go. They spend a day or two in Waitangi once a year. They are seen mixing and mingling with their hosts. Some leaders take the opportunity to speak as well.

But the proof to me is what they do when they return to Wellington to start upholding the partnership, rangatiratanga and Maori Motuhake of whanau, hapu and iwi. If nothing changes then inequities and injustices will continue.

I think the past protesters and activists should receive a vote of thanks for successfully getting New Zealanders to understand what’s at stake if we continue to neglect the intent of the Treaty of Waitangi.

A prosperous society should not be at the expense of one Treaty partner.