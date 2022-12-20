Not one for star signs and horoscopes, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has a prediction for 2023. Photo/ 123RF

OPINION:

At this time of year, pundits are peering into the future and making all sorts of predictions for 2023, and they’re coming thick and fast. We’re heading for a recession - along with half the world, I suspect. We’ve got a snap election on the horizon, interest rates will reach double figures, variations of Covid will still be hanging around, and Jacinda Ardern will step down. Absurd. Whatever happened to ‘what will be will be’?

I’m not one for star signs and horoscopes. I once worked with someone who, every morning, read the horoscopes of the members of our team. I forgot mine after three minutes, and I suspect the others did too. She absolutely believed her day would unfold exactly as foretold by the horoscope in the newspaper. She would finish the day convinced the horoscope was spot-on. She never had an unpleasant horoscope. Perhaps the stars don’t do bad-day horoscopes. I think as long as you are kind, considerate and ‘do unto others’, you probably can’t go wrong. Horoscope or not.

I don’t know my star sign personality traits. When I’m asked what my star sign is and I say Taurus, I get a learned nod of the head. “Of course you are.” Those that know the traits know I am stubborn and down-to-earth, but loyal also. That could equally apply to my two sisters, and neither is Taurus. If I was interested in astrology and wanted to know more, I would read and study it. But it is not something I am curious about. I am happy to leave that to those who want to know what the future might hold.

For some reason, I have never felt comfortable with predictions. Or fortune telling, for that matter. We never know what’s around the corner, whether it’s good or bad. I would rather find out when that time arrives. I think it’s got something to do with not tempting fate; leaving the future where it is. I’ll get there soon enough. I’m more of a here-and-now person.

In both the Indian and Chinese cultures, there is heavy emphasis placed on astrological signs to determine the most auspicious days to carry out certain activities - the most favourable day to marry, move house, start a new job, or bless new plantings. Perhaps in Western culture, we just want to know the future when we think it will suit our purpose.

While I don’t have a crystal ball, it is clear that 2023 will be a tough year for thousands of New Zealand families. They will look to each other for support and comfort. They are returning to base. Home will be important. Families don’t have the discretionary dollars they used to have to spend on travel, so they’ll make staying home a great alternative. Staying connected with family and friends will be a wellbeing priority to show we’re concerned. ‘How are you doing?’ is an opportunity to pause and listen carefully to the response. Consistent observation will play a big role in keeping each other safe in every sense of the word.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has worked in the private, public and non-profit sectors. Today she writes, broadcasts and is a regular social issues commentator on TV. Of Te Arawa, Merepeka believes fearless advocacy for equity and equality has the potential to change lives.