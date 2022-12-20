Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: 2023 predictions are coming thick and fast - here’s mine

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
3 mins to read
Not one for star signs and horoscopes, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has a prediction for 2023. Photo/ 123RF

Not one for star signs and horoscopes, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has a prediction for 2023. Photo/ 123RF

OPINION:

At this time of year, pundits are peering into the future and making all sorts of predictions for 2023, and they’re coming thick and fast. We’re heading for a recession - along with half

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times