Local group founder Lorna Gee (centre) with current Christian meditation group leaders Maureen and Raymond Eberhard. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

A Katikati couple practise the “perfect pairing’' of spirituality and Christianity every week.

Maureen and Raymond Eberhard oversee the small group who meets every week at St Peter’s Anglican Church for free meditation sessions they’d love others to experience.

Maureen had enjoyed Eastern meditation in the past. But she was brought up as a Christian so when she discovered Christian meditation — it was the ideal merging for her.

“What we are trying to do is be silent and just be in God’s presence. That’s the spiritual aspect which appealed to me.

“The difference between Eastern meditation and Christian meditation is Eastern is about your self development. .. being peaceful and relaxed. (In Christian meditation) there’s this element as well but the religious aspect is the main focus ... instead of focusing on our own development, we’re trying to see what God’s will is in our life.’’

Christian meditation sessions have been run in Katikati for about 10 years. Lorna Gee first introduced it to Katikati. She recruited Christian meditation initially to help her husband, who had stressful job, relax.

The New Zealand Community for Christian Meditation has been going for about 80 years and is part of an international movement.

A typical session may include a few minutes silence, followed by listening to a talk (often by original founder the late John Main), some discussion and then meditation.

A gong strikes three times and a mantra starts. They repeat “prayer word’' ma-ra-na-tha which is Aramaic for Come Lord Come.

The meditation continues for 25 minutes.

When Lorna first taught Ray the practice he wasn’t sure he could meditate that long twice a day.

“It takes discipline but we find the time goes incredibly quickly. For us it’s a way of life and it brings inner peace, kindness, happiness, love, compassion for others ... it brings more of these things into our life,’’ Ray says.

Ray says the prayer word is like a tool to help keep thoughts at bay.

“There’s no sermon, we are simply sitting quietly in the presence of God. However it is good for you. It feeds the soul, you do get the usual benefits of meditation.’’





The Details

What: Christian Meditation Katikati

Where: St Peter’s Anglican Church on Beach Rd

When: Wednesdays at 3.45am.

Inquiries: Phone Raymond 549 5329.