People are advised to make sure they have had their measles vaccination after a case was confirmed in New Zealand. Photo / File

People are advised to make sure they have had their measles vaccination after a case was confirmed in New Zealand. Photo / File

People who may have been exposed to measles while travelling on a charter bus to or from Tauranga with a person infected with the highly contagious disease may now be showing symptoms if they have caught it, public health officials say.

In a statement, Toi Te Ora Public Health Service urged anyone who travelled on a chartered bus to or from Tauranga on Sunday, February 5 and the ‘That Weekend’ festival, who was not immunised against measles and had not been contacted by the public health service, to get in touch.

The buses travelled between Willow St, Tauranga and Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel, the public health notification said.

“While known purchasers of bus tickets have been contacted, the festival date was changed and many registered ticket purchasers did not attend. Public Health wishes to ensure that anyone who travelled on the buses that was not a ticket purchaser calls 0800 611 116 Healthline if they have not already done so,” the statement said.

Health authorities confirmed on Monday that an Auckland adult, who had become infected with measles overseas, had visited locations in Auckland and Tauranga between February 5 and 9, as well as the Okoroire festival and charter bus.

The person visited three Mount Maunganui businesses between February 5 and 6: the Blue Haven Motel on both days, checking out at 1am on February 6; the General Cafe on February 6 from 11am to 12.30pm; and the Lolo Authentic Turkish Kitchen on February 6 from 1pm to 2pm.

Te Whatu Ora spokesperson Dr Nick Chamberlain, the director of the National Public Health Service, said measles was “highly infectious” and can spread easily among people who are not immune.

“It is a serious illness, hence a positive case in New Zealand is cause for significant concern.”

He said symptoms usually developed seven to 14 days after exposure.

“As it has now been 10 days since bus passengers had contact with the measles case, they may be developing symptoms – such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore and watery ‘pink’ eyes, followed by a blotchy rash.

“Exposure locations - some assessed as low risk – have been identified and three public health service regions around Aotearoa are involved in contact tracing.

“Public health is making very good progress tracing all contacts of the case to check immunity, and to determine if quarantine or vaccination is appropriate.”

He said the measles outbreak in 2019 had over 2000 cases and 7000 hospitalisations.

“Anyone present at an exposure event should stay alert to symptoms, check if they are immune, and follow the advice on the Ministry of Health’s website, he said.

“People are considered immune if they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, have had measles before, or were born before 1969. People should talk to their doctor if they do not know if they’re immune to measles.”

The free MMR vaccination is the best protection against measles, and the most important thing people can do to protect themselves is to ensure that they and their tamariki are immunised.

Chamberlain said anyone not sure if they had two doses should play it safe and get vaccinated. There are no safety concerns with having an extra dose.

For measles or general enquiries call free on 0800 11 12 13 or text 8988 for help and information.

More information, including the list of exposure events, is also available on the Ministry of Health’s website.



