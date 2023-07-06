Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Maungatapu landslide: Tauranga City Council experts assess property for damage

Sandra Conchie
By
4 mins to read
The slip at a Moiri Place home in Maungatapu. Photo / Sandra Conchie

The slip at a Moiri Place home in Maungatapu. Photo / Sandra Conchie

A man living near the family home in Maungatapu where a landslide forced the occupants to evacuate says he and his family feel “safe’' and stayed put last night - despite official advice to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times