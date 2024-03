Emergency services were called to Mauao at Mount Maunganui about 10.51am.

A person is in critical condition after an incident on Mauao.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene about 10.51am.

“It appears to be a medical event on the summit.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

One ambulance, two rapid response units and a helicopter were sent to the scene.