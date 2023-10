Mauao. Photo / NZME

A large pōhutukawa tree has fallen on the oceanside part of the Mauao base track.

The 100-year-old tree is completely blocking the track and the area has been cordoned off, Tauranga City Council said in a social media post on Thursday night.

“For those wanting to walk around the track you can’t complete a full loop and will need to walk from Pilot Bay to the fallen tree and back again.

“Staff will be onsite early on Friday morning to assess the situation further.”