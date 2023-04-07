Times are extra tough for businesses right now, and that connection has never been more vital. Photo / NZME

COMMENT

In tough times, business owners need to put in the work to find genuine ways to build relationships and build trust in your brand.

But the common feedback I hear from people is the Tauranga business community can be quite cliquey.

Few people can put their finger on exactly why this is – but it often boils down to a consensus that locals simply prefer to do business with locals.

It’s a problem for the majority of new business owners who have migrated here from other parts of New Zealand, and either started a new business or purchased an existing local company.

I hear stories about people moving here from Auckland after buying a business, but boomeranging back after a year or so because they’ve struggled to establish themselves here.

Let’s face it – every city in New Zealand has its social circles. People say Christchurch’s business and social circles often depend on which secondary school you went to.

Tauranga is quite transient. While we have a lot of people moving here, there are also plenty moving out to other regions.

We can be cynical of new businesses if they come off too strong or give a sense they may move on in a short time.

So what can you do about it? The reality is it takes several touch points to build a trustful brand – some of these you can control and others you cannot.

You can promote your business on social media, radio, or even by sponsoring local sports teams, but trust and rapport is often best built in person.

This is how you break through the ‘clique’.

Tauranga Business Chamber recognises that many people in business are in similar positions, and that genuine in-person connection, and getting to know the person behind the business, is a key way to build trust and rapport.

While being in business can be very rewarding, it can also be lonely and stressful.

Times are extra tough for businesses right now, and that connection has never been more vital.

This week the chamber launched our new membership model, which makes it easier and more affordable for businesses of any stage and size to access support, resources and that all-important connection via a chamber membership.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / Mead Norton

Where our old model was determined by how many employees you have (a deterrent for high-staff industries like hospitality, retail or trade), this model allows you to choose your membership plan based on your business’ unique goals and objectives.

The new model is more accessible for business owners, directors, and managers, while keeping membership really affordable for small business and new businesses.

A really effective way to build rapport with people quickly is by offering help without strings attached, sharing experiences, and by welcoming them into your network.

You can do this by meeting like-minded people at our networking events, or by sharing your expertise through our trusted communication channels.

It’s time to come together, support one another, and ensure the Western Bay’s dynamic business ecosystem continues to thrive despite the economic turbulence heading our way.

Matt Cowley is the chief executive of the Tauranga Business Chamber.