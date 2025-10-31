Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Matemoana McDonald makes history as first Māori woman to chair Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Mauao Māori councillor Matemoana McDonald was voted for by her fellow councillors as Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairwoman.

Mauao Māori councillor Matemoana McDonald was voted for by her fellow councillors as Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairwoman.

Two Tauranga-based councillors have been voted in for the top two positions on Toi Moana – Bay of Plenty Regional Council at its inaugural meeting in Whakatāne on Thursday.

Mauao Māori constituency’s Matemoana McDonald is the first Māori constituency councillor and the first woman to chair the council.

McDonald was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save