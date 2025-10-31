McDonald thanked councillors for their confidence in her leading the council in the next triennium, acknowledging it would be a challenging one.

“I hope we will ... find the opportunities within those challenges for our communities within our Toi Moana Bay of Plenty.

She acknowledged the mayors and district councillors, saying it was important the regional council worked together with them to allow Bay of Plenty communities to flourish.

“It’s not just about Toi Moana; it is about those territorial authorities that sit within Toi Moana.”

Borrowing a phrase from one of her kuia, she said “it’s not just about relationships, it’s all about relationships”.

She said the role of leadership had to be shared with the community, which needed to walk alongside the council.

“It’s not our role only.”

Tauranga councillor Glenn Dougal was nominated as deputy chairman by Ōkurei Māori councillor Iwi Te Whau and seconded by Crosby. Again, there were no other nominations.

Eastern Bay councillors offered a few words as they took their oaths.

Campbell thanked family, supporters, staff and those who elected them.

He also acknowledged the nine regional councillors from last term who were no longer on the council.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to serve alongside you in the last three years. I’ve learnt a lot. “

He committed to working alongside the nine new councillors.

“It’s going to be an exciting time. All the best ... I’m here to support you any way I can.”

He acknowledged the number of female councillors that had been elected across the district, including six of the nine elected members inaugurated in Kawerau the previous day.

“There’s a lot of ladies coming on board, and that’s great.”

New Eastern Bay councillor Sarah van der Boom promised to serve the environment first and foremost.

“I want to say very clearly that I am here to serve the environment. Without the environment, the people cannot flourish, the economy cannot flourish.”

Kōhi Māori councillor Mawera Karetai.

Kōhi Māori councillor Mawera Karetai was able to attend and be inaugurated via video link from Wanaka, where she was attending a conference.

Her son, Jack Karetai, and two of his school friends attended in person and performed a haka in her honour.

Karetai assured the people of the Eastern Bay that their faith in her was not misplaced.

“I will do the job you elected me to do – to prioritise our natural environment and care for our people.”

It was also confirmed at the meeting that the council would hold its next meeting on November 18, at its Tauranga council chambers, to discuss and adopt its governance structure, such as what committees it will have, ahead of its first ordinary meeting on December 10.

Jack Karetai-Barrett (centre) and his friends Braydon Sharp and Zane Windle performed a haka in honour of Jack’s mother, Kōhi Māori councillor Mawera Karetai.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.