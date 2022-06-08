Local storyteller Te Whetu Hawera will read stories at Matariki, Milo and Marshmallows at Te Puke Library.

Stories of the stars will be told at Te Puke Library's Matariki celebrations.

The tales will be accompanied by marshmallows and Milo in an evening event celebrating the rising of the star cluster.

Matariki, Milo and Marshmallows was held at the library for the first time last year. This year Matariki is being marked by a public holiday, enhancing the importance of celebrations.

"I just think it's a wonderful thing that we celebrate it in the library to raise awareness, particularly when it's going to be a public holiday, so that people really understand why we are celebrating," says children and teens librarian Meika Neels.

She says there are many people in New Zealand who can trace their ancestry to other countries, so Matariki is a good time for them to connect with Māori culture and learn more about it.

Being in the evening adds to the attraction.

"It's a lovely celebration to have and to have it in the evening, so it's a bit special for the kids to come along in their PJs."

The library has only recently started holding its regular activities such as Read, Sing, Move and Baby Book Boogie as Covid-19 restrictions have eased.

"I think this will be a nice one to remind people we have started doing these things and we'd love to see them and love to have the families come and join us."

The evening's storyteller will be Te Whetu Hawera, the Māori student mentor for Te Puke High School.

Matariki, Milo and Marshmallows starts at 5.30pm on June 22.

Spaces are limited so registration is essential and is via the eventbrite website.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.