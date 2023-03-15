The design team of the Matariki inspired community garden.

A Matariki-inspired community garden — which resembles a work of art — has been germinating in Waihi Beach.

The community garden project in Waihi Beach is coming to fruition. Te Whānau a Tauwhao Hapū and Waihi Beach School have been working together to design a garden based on the nine stars of the Matariki cluster.

Matariki marks the beginning of the Māori luna calendar and is connected to the health and wellbeing of people.

Rose Fox led the design process and says community gardens are so much more than a source of free fruit and veges.

‘’They’re a place to learn, make friends and future-proof our food supply. Designing the garden around the children’s ideas was exciting and awe-inspiring – we have also designed something that is a living piece of interactive art.’’

Live Well Waihi Beach are the drivers behind the project. A spokesperson says the idea came about to assist with food for those who need it as well as to preserve indigenous Māori food and seed sovereignty.

She says seed sovereignty is ‘’the protection of traditional knowledge, the right to save, use, exchange and sell the saved seeds, the right to participate equitably in benefit-sharing’'.

A seed library will be set up at Waihi Beach School.

Waihi Beach School principal Rachael Coll said the class of 21 students had done an ‘’amazing job of designing not just one garden, but nine separate gardens based on the stars of Matariki”.

‘’The garden will not only assist with food security for families who are struggling to put food on the table but will provide an educational facility, not only teaching people about growing kai, but passing on traditional gardening methods.’’

The garden will be at the north end of Waihi Beach Rd Recreation Reserve.

Live Well Waihi Beach are now seeking funding and have secured sponsorship of one of the nine gardens.

It is hoped the first sod will be turned on this year’s Matariki public holiday on July 14.



