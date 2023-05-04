Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Matamata Filthy Few gangster Jay Beguely kidnaps and assaults man, flees police in Mount Maunganui

Sandra Conchie
By
4 mins to read
Jay Beguely pleaded guilty to nine charges in the Tauranga District Court. Photo / NZME

Jay Beguely pleaded guilty to nine charges in the Tauranga District Court. Photo / NZME

A gangster kidnapped a man in an “intimate relationship” with his ex-partner and subjected him to a violent, prolonged assault where he threatened to “get the clean-up gear and a gun” and ordered the victim

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times