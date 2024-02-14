Principal Mary Woods with a Matahui School student at the Guardians of the Forest programme.

Matahui School starts the new academic year with its highest student numbers since 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic had an immense impact on the independent primary school in Aongatete and threatened its closure.

Principal Mary Woods says despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic, the school weathered the storm and has “emerged stronger, introducing new innovative programmes over the past few years”.

The one-day school features a “Guardians of the Forest” programme and a neurodiverse programme.

These programmes will allow children who are not students at the school to experience the school’s curriculum, Mary says. Guardians of the Forest is a once-a-week forest school in which children spend the day engaged in nature. The neurodiverse programme is specially designed for children with a learning need such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, twice-exceptional (gifted with learning difficulties), ADHD and gifted children. This includes literacy, math and hands-on work.

“The challenges of the past have only strengthened our resolve to provide a nurturing and enriching environment for every child. The increased enrolment and the success of our new programmes are a testament to the spirit of Matahui School.”

In response to the growing student body, Matahui School has transitioned to a four-classroom model.