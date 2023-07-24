This Bethlehem home won several awards at the 2023 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

A Bethlehem home has taken out the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 Million award at the 2023 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

The entry by Belco Homes also won the Resene New Home $2m to $4m category, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Kitchen Excellence Award and a Gold Award, a Master Builders statement said.

Judges said they were “captivated by the remarkable use of locally-sourced Hinuera stone, which was skilfully paired with ironbark hardwood lintels and expressive structural timbers - resulting in a visually-stunning architectural marvel.”

It capped off a successful night for Belco Homes, after winning the region’s Supreme House of the Year Under $1m award for a home in Ōmokoroa and Supreme Renovation of the Year for a home at Waihī Beach.

This entry was also awarded the Renovation Over $1.5m category, and a Gold Award.

Image 1 of 8 : This Bethlehem home won several awards at the 2023 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition. Photo / Supplied

The House of the Year competition recognises the best homes, builders, and craftspeople across New Zealand.

This year the regional competition had almost 300 entries across nine regions.

A Beck Building home in Taupō took out the Bunnings Renovation $750,000-$1.5m category and other awards.

SUMMARY OF AWARDS

Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million:

Belco Homes - Bethlehem

Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million:

Belco Homes - Ōmokoroa

Supreme Renovation of the Year:

Belco Homes - Waihī Beach

Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award:

Belco Homes - Bethlehem

Special Award:

Beck Building - Waipahihi

APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award:

The Thorne Group BOP - Pāpāmoa

Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million:

Belco Homes - Bethlehem

New Home $1.5 million - $2 million:

Gudsell Designer Homes - Matua

CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million:

Beechtree Building - Kinloch

Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million:

Belco Homes - Ōmokoroa

New Home $500,000 - $750,000:

Penny Homes - Acacia Bay

Master Build 10 year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing):

Landmark Homes Taupō - Wharewaka

Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500,000k:

Stroud Homes Bay of Plenty - Te Puna

GIB Show Home:

The Thorne Group BOP - Pāpāmoa

Renovation over $1.5 million:

Belco Homes - Waihī Beach

Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million:

Beck Building - Waipahihi

Renovation up to $750,000:

Kuriger Builders Tauranga - Ōtūmoetai

Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award:

The Thorne Group BOP - Pāpāmoa

PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award:

Finelines Construction - Avenues

Kitchen Excellence Award:

Belco Homes - Bethlehem

Outdoor Living Excellence Award:

Gudsell Designer Homes - Matua

Gerrand Flooring Lifestyle Award:

Gudsell Designer Homes - Matua

Sapphire:

Calley Homes

Gold Award:

Beck Building - Waipahihi, Taupō

Beechtree Building - Kinloch, Taupō

Belco Homes - Bethlehem, Tauranga

Belco Homes - Ōmokoroa, Tauranga

Belco Homes - Waihī Beach

Edinbridge Resources - Whangamatā

Finelines Construction - Avenues, Tauranga

Genxhomes Bop - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga

Gudsell Designer Homes – Matua, Tauranga (BOP-14670-19-15)

Gudsell Designer Homes - Matua, Tauranga (BOP-14670-17-8)

Kuriger Builders Tauranga - Otumoetai, Tauranga

Landmark Homes Taupō - Kinloch, Taupō

Landmark Homes Taupō - Wharewaka, Taupō (BOP-12808-13-15)

Landmark Homes Taupō - Wharewaka, Taupō (BOP-12808-10-13)

Penny Homes - Acacia Bay, Taupō

Stroud Homes Bay of Plenty - Te Puna, Tauranga

The Thorne Group BOP - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga

Urbo Homes - Lake Ōkāreka, Rotorua

Vaughan Wilson Builders - Mount Maunganui, Tauranga

Silver Award:

A Knight Design & Build - Waihī Beach

Build Taupō - Wharewaka, Taupō

Flowerday Homes - Pyes Pā, Tauranga

Flowerday Homes - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga (BOP-53750-10-6)

Landmark Homes BOP - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga

Landmark Homes Taupō - Kinloch, Taupō

Parallel Build - Coastlands, Whakatāne

Penny Homes - Brentwood, Taupō

The Thorne Group BOP - Mount Maunganui, Tauranga

Urbo Homes - Tikitere, Rotorua

Bronze Award:

Flowerday Homes - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga

Landmark Homes Taupō - Kinloch, Taupō

Longview Homes - Awakeri, Whakatāne

Mike Greer Homes Tauranga - Pāpāmoa, Tauranga

Stroud Homes Bay of Plenty - Ōhauiti, Tauranga



