Mass trout release at Lake McLaren

Young trout will be released in Lake McLaren on Saturday. Photo / File

Hundreds of trout will be released into Lake McLaren tomorrow with the public invited to come along.

Fish and Game Officer Lloyd Gledhill said 1000 one-year-old rainbow trout and 400 brown trout will be released with a number of other larger fish ready to be caught immediately.

The trout are transported from the Ngongotahā hatchery in a purpose built tanker.

Gledhill said they hoped to provide an opportunity for people to see the release and access tips and help for fishing in the area.

Fish and Game's Lloyd Gledhill. Photo / File

"We had the opportunity earlier in the year to release a number of quite large fish into the lake and results since have been all that we could have hoped for.

"There has been an upsurge of interest in people wanting to fish the lake and some impressive catches have been made and continue to happen," he said.

Fish and Game will be providing free fishing material and free Fish and Game magazines to the public.

The release is at 11am at the boat ramp off McLaren Falls Rd.