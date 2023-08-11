Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Mark Lister: What to watch this earnings season

By
4 mins to read
A plethora of releases across the NZX are expected as reporting season kicks off next week. Photo / NZME

A plethora of releases across the NZX are expected as reporting season kicks off next week. Photo / NZME

OPINION

The reporting season kicks off next week and we can expect a plethora of releases across the NZX.

About two-thirds of the companies on our market will report earnings through this and next month.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times