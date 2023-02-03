Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mark Lister: The silver lining of higher interest rates

By
4 mins to read
Those who have savings could benefit from higher interest rates. Photo / 123RF

Those who have savings could benefit from higher interest rates. Photo / 123RF

COMMENT:

Savers have had a tough time in recent years, with low interest rates making it difficult to generate reasonable income from an investment portfolio.

Today, things have changed, and conservative investors no longer face

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times