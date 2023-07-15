Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Mark Lister: The New Zealand recession that wasn’t

By
4 mins to read
It’s been widely reported that the New Zealand economy has experienced a recession - but has it really? Photo / Alex Cairns

It’s been widely reported that the New Zealand economy has experienced a recession - but has it really? Photo / Alex Cairns

OPINION

New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) declined in the three months to March 2023, making for the second consecutive quarter of contraction.

Since these figures were released last month it’s been widely reported that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times