Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mark Lister: Looking ahead to 2023

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Policy rates in the US and New Zealand are expected to peak about May, between 5 and 5.5 per cent.

Policy rates in the US and New Zealand are expected to peak about May, between 5 and 5.5 per cent.

COMMENT

It’s been a difficult year for financial markets, with high inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine all causing severe disruption.

Pleasingly, signs of moderating cost pressures are emerging, and point to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times