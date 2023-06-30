Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Mark Lister: A mid-year market stocktake

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Mark Lister says last year was a difficult one for investors across the board. Photo / 123rf

Mark Lister says last year was a difficult one for investors across the board. Photo / 123rf

Opinion

Last year was a difficult one for investors across the board.

New Zealand shares were down 12.0 per cent and world shares declined 18.0 per cent, the biggest falls since 2008, while house prices

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times