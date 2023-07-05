Marama Rice, aka Moone, is Te Puke Art Society's showcased artist of the month. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Each month Te Puke Art Society showcases the work of one of its members at its Constables Gallery. The work of Marama Rice, aka Moone, is currently on display.

How long have you been part of Te Puke Art Society?

I’ve been part-time at the Te Puke Art Society since 2018, and it has been an incredible journey. The society has played a significant role in my growth as an artist. Through my involvement, I’ve had the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by other talented members.

Being part of this artistic community has allowed me to connect with fellow artists who share the same passion and enthusiasm for art. Learning from their experiences, techniques, and perspectives has been invaluable. The support and feedback I receive from other members have been instrumental in pushing me to improve and explore new artistic horizons.

What is your favourite medium and subject?

I love acrylic, with its vibrant hues and bold texture, is like a burst of energy on the canvas. I relish the way the paint glides across the surface, as if it has a mind of its own, creating layers of depth and captivating visual stories. The versatility of acrylic allows me to experiment. It’s a medium that rewards both patience and spontaneity. I also enjoy the digital realm, it’s a portal to new dimensions, where I can manipulate colours and layers while exploring a contemporary technique. I love that digital art allows for non-destructive editing and easy adjustments.

What inspires you?

Conceptual art is like a mind-bending adventure. I’m head over heels, madly in love with the way conceptual art challenges my perceptions, ignites intellectual sparks, and leaves me pondering the mysteries of the universe. Ideas roam free and traditional boundaries dissolve into thin air. Conceptual art fuels my passion for deep thinking and provokes me to question the status quo.

Emotions and personal experiences are the driving forces behind my artistic journey. They are the vibrant palette from which I draw my inspiration, infusing my artworks with depth, meaning, and a touch of my soul. Joy, heartbreak, passion, and everything in between become the guiding muses of my creative process.

What is your greatest achievement in art?

The path to greatness is paved with endless curiosity and an unyielding hunger for growth. As an artist, I embrace the every-changing rhythms of artistic evolution. Being an explorer, fearlessly venturing into uncharted artistic territories and pushing the boundaries of my own abilities is my greatest achievement in art.

■ Constables Gallery, on Commerce Lane, is open each Thursday from 9.30am to 2pm.



