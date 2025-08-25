A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received a report of “a scooter off the road in Tauranga”.
“We responded with one fire truck from the Tauranga station, and are there at present, assisting police and ambulance with one person.”
A SunLive reader at the scene said earlier traffic was backing up along Chapel St.
“One lane is closed because there is a fire truck and police there. The lane heading towards Matua just past the traffic lights is closed.”
Hato Hone St John was notified of an incident on Chapel St, Tauranga, at 2.30pm.
“One ambulance responded and is transporting one patient, in moderate condition, to Tauranga Hospital,” it said.
