Emergency services at the scene of a scooter crash at Chapel Street, Tauranga.

A mobility scooter rider has been taken to hospital after crashing off the road and into the water in Tauranga.

A Police statement said emergency services were advised about 2.30pm that a mobility scooter had entered the water off Chapel St.

“The person riding, an older man, was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical attention for cuts to his hand, foot and head.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand had helped retrieve the scooter, which would be returned to the man’s home.

Images from the scene show emergency services on the rocks sloping down from Chapel St to the Waikareao Estuary.