Updated

Mobility scooter rider injured in Tauranga after crashing into water

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Emergency services at the scene of a scooter crash at Chapel Street, Tauranga. Video / Supplied

A mobility scooter rider has been taken to hospital after crashing off the road and into the water in Tauranga.

A Police statement said emergency services were advised about 2.30pm that a mobility scooter had entered the water off Chapel St.

“The person riding, an older man, was taken to

