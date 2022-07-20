Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Man rescued from mangroves in Welcome Bay

Welcome Bay. Photo / NZME

A man has been rescued after becoming stuck in mangroves in Welcome Bay.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report about 12.25pm that a man was "stuck" in the mangroves and unable to get to land.

"The location was described as around 100m from the urupā at the tip of Ngapeke Rd," she said.

"Police spoke to the Harbour Master and Surf Life Saving to explore options for retrieving the man."

The spokeswoman said the man was successfully retrieved by a small boat and brought back to shore.

An ambulance met the boat at Asher Rd.