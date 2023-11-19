Peter has been missing since November 18. He was last seen in Whakatane. Photo / NZ Police

Police and family are concerned after a man went missing from Whakatāne this weekend.

Peter, whose last name was not provided in a police statement, was last seen in Whakatāne around midday on Saturday wearing a grey jacket and brown suit pants. He normally uses a walking stick.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and would like to see him return home, the statement said.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Peter or can help in finding him to contact police on 111 and quote the file number 231119/4101.