A man has been taken into custody after a person was seen driving the wrong way over Tauranga Harbour Bridge.

A person was seen driving the wrong way across the Tauranga Harbour Bridge during rush-hour traffic this morning.

“Police responded to reports of a vehicle swerving and driving in the opposite lane around 7.40am,” a police spokesman said.

“Police activated lights and sirens however the driver failed to stop and due to the manner of driving police did not pursue.”

The vehicle was tracked through cameras to a Mount Maunganui address.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody.