Toko Sergeant and Fennis Douglas with the prize in the Maketū Christmas trailer raffle.

In all the years it has been running its annual trailer raffle, Maketū Rotary Club has always been able to deliver the prize.

One of the stipulations of the raffle is that the prize - a trailer full of goodies - will be taken to the winner, provided they live in the Te Puke area.

And each year that is what has happened.

Maketū Rotary secretary Maureen Waterhouse says the prize is worth about $4000 and, as well as the trailer itself, includes a barbecue provided at a generous price by Te Puke Mitre 10, and a child’s electric kart, thanks to MacLeod Concrete

There are also groceries, a gym membership and many other prizes from a wide range of sponsors.

“Our main sponsor is Te Puke New World,” Waterhouse says.

The trailer is on display and tickets are being sold each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11am to 5pm as well as Saturday mornings outside New World. Tickets are $2 each.

The draw will be made on December 21.

The raffle is Maketū Rotary’s main fundraiser.

“We have a number of different organisations in Te Puke and particularly in the surrounding rural areas that we support during the year and all the funds raised by the trailer raffle all go back into the Te Puke vicinity.”

The trailer comes with a six-month Warrant of Fitness and six months’ registration.

Once again, if the winner is local, the trailer will be delivered.