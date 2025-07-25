“There were people in the community that were really solid in being involved in service.”

He said the strength of the local volunteer fire brigade and Coastguard was testament to the spirit in the township.

Around half a dozen people got together to see if a Rotary club could get off the ground.

“And boy, it was just like opening a door – you opened the door and there were people there ready to go, so a club was formed a few years after we arrived here.”

It was sponsored by the Te Puke Rotary Club, whose members offered support.

“But, in no time, the club was on its own and from the very beginning, it tackled big projects and made them happen.”

Among the club’s projects, Campbell said for him, the first and the last stand out.

“We started out by getting the surf club back into operation.”

The club was no longer functioning, so the Rotary Club set to work getting the facility back into a useable condition.

“And bingo – the club sprang back into action.”

Former Maketū Rotary Club president David Campbell saw a need in his community. Photo / George Novak

The final major project was the refurbishment of the Maketū Community Centre, which began in September 2021 and took 700 volunteer hours to complete.

“Now the community centre is just humming because people are using it.”

Other projects included training club members to become literacy tutors, running Maketū Market for 11 years, volunteering at Maketū Primary School, an annual distribution of dictionaries to local primary schools, sponsorship of the Maketū duathlon/triathlon for three years and the creation of a digital database of Maketū historical records available to the public.

But there have also been projects overseas, including two projects to renovate classrooms in villages on Taveuni Island, Fiji, and working with Maketū youth to visit and support a service project at a school in Vanuatu.

While the visit by local youngsters had to be cancelled because of the pandemic, the Maketū club co-ordinated with the Rotary Club of Port Vila in Vanuatu and the Maketū Hauora to ensure the project was completed as planned.

Then there were the five Maketū Kaimoana Festivals that brought the club to the attention of the wider Bay of Plenty community.

“That really was [club member] Julie Crossley’s vision, and she did a huge amount over five years. People were very sorry to see that go, but there was such a high risk in it,” Campbell said.

The festival and the market had benefits far beyond fundraising.

“It brought the community together and was a source of pride. People could get involved in enjoying the event or going to the market, so there were secondary benefits like that.”

While dwindling membership has led to the club folding, Campbell said he feels the club was a reflection of the community, and Maketū’s community spirit remains.

“People are still out there willing to do good in the community, and I take consolation in that.”

He said it was quite remarkable for a settlement the size of Maketū to have its own Rotary club.

“It’s quite a compliment to the community that they had so much enthusiasm. Maketū has got a good reputation for its volunteer efforts … and from the beginning, there was a lot of really good energy in the community for service.”