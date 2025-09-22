The work will be carried out in stages, with lane shifts and lane closures changing during the project, and the passing lane near Valley View Rd will be closed for the duration of these works.

People are urged to follow the temporary signs and watch for layout changes when travelling through the area, the statement said.

The first stage will focus on rebuilding the road in the top half of the section from Sunday, September 28 until the end of November.

During this stage, crews will work Monday to Friday, with traffic management in place by 7am and traffic maintained in both directions between 8am and 5pm, and overnight Sunday to Thursday, from 7pm to 6am.

During the overnight shifts traffic will be reduced to one lane and under stop/go. No work will take place on weekends and two lanes will be open.

To ensure the safety of both the community and works crews, a reduced speed limit of 30km/h will apply during work hours and 50km/h outside work hours, the statement said.

From December, work will begin on rebuilding the bottom half of the section, along with drainage works. Similar temporary traffic management is expected during this time but will be confirmed closer to the works starting.

Crews will take a break over the Christmas period, before returning to work in January and completing the rebuild by April 2026.

In the statement, NZTA said it appreciated that because of the nature and length of these works, there will be some delays and is working to minimise disruption where possible.

Motorists are encouraged to keep an eye on the NZTA Journey Planner for updated travel conditions.

Tauriko Enabling Works remain ongoing between Belk and Cambridge Rds.