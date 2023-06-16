OPINION

As Kahn Day and Dan Wallace look into the future, they envision cities where e-bikes reign supreme.

The streets, once filled with the roar of engines, replaced by the hum of electric motors. Congestion will be a thing of the past, replaced by a vibrant, cyclist-friendly city.

But the only chance of that truly happening, in my opinion, is with government assistance.

Picture this: A bustling city, teeming with life and energy but as you navigate its streets you find yourself in a never-ending sea of cars.

Honking horns, frustrated drivers, and a cloud of exhaust fumes envelop you. It’s a familiar scene in some New Zealand cities.

There is a solution that is both fun and eco-friendly: e-bikes.

E-bikes barely require people to break a sweat, unlike their old-style counterparts that may put some off pedal power.

Day, a construction worker turned e-bike evangelist, discovered the wonders of these two-wheeled marvels after he was asked: “What sort of bike do you ride?”.

The company he works for helps build cycleways around the city and his curiosity led him down a path of discovery.

Soon Day found himself pedalling through the streets rain or shine and quickly realised its many benefits.

Kahn Day has converted from a car to an e-bike since September. Photo / Alex Cairns

Gone are the worries of parking costs, servicing fees, and fuel expenses.

Instead, he bypasses traffic and arrives at destinations faster than he ever could in a car.

He is not alone in urging others to consider e-bikes.

Wallace, owner-operator of Electrify NZ Tauranga, believes e-bikes hold the key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

But there’s a catch — affordability.

While e-bikes have become more accessible, many middle- and low-income families still struggle to make the switch due to financial constraints.

The cheapest e-bikes are around $1500, a lot of money for some families.

That’s where Wallace thinks the Government should step in and has called for the exploration of incentives to make them cheaper.

While the Clean Car Discount Scheme aims to reduce emissions by making electric vehicles cheaper, Wallace argues that it primarily benefits those who can already afford them.

He proposes redirecting funds to make e-bikes more affordable, highlighting the long-term cost savings and environmental impact.

It’s hard to argue with that logic.

With one-third of vehicle trips in New Zealand shorter than 2km and two-thirds shorter than 6km, the potential to alleviate congestion through e-bikes is immense.

Short trips around the city could be completed on these zippy electric steeds, freeing up the roads for those who truly need them — emergency services, tradespeople, and couriers.

But what about the naysayers who claim the scheme is doing its job?

Drive Electric, a group representing EV manufacturers and power companies, estimates that the scheme is saving New Zealanders $115 million a year in fuel bills.

While that’s impressive, imagine the additional savings and environmental benefits if some of that funding was directed towards making e-bikes more affordable.

It’s a win-win situation.

Time to put the wheels of change in motion and incentivise e-bikes.

Luke Kirkness is an assistant news director for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, covering general news. He previously worked at the New Zealand Herald for three years, mainly as a consumer affairs reporter. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019 at the Voyager Media Awards.