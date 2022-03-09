Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: How the Whakatāne Mill expansion opened the door for Bay of Plenty industry

3 minutes to read
A log loader at the Port of Tauranga in 2012. Photo / Alan Gibson

A log loader at the Port of Tauranga in 2012. Photo / Alan Gibson

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

OPINION:

Wasn't it great news that Whakatāne Mill, which was set for closure a year ago, is now planning a major expansion?

Earlier this week, Whakatāne Mill executive chairman Ian Halliday announced the expansion would

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.