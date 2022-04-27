Two lucky Lotto players from the Bay. Photo / File

Two lucky Lotto players from the Bay. Photo / File

Two players from the Bay of Plenty will be celebrating today after Lotto wins last night

A lucky Strike player from Tauranga has won $200,000 with Strike Four sold on MyLotto.

A Rotorua player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $33,813. The winning ticket was sold at Te Ngae Four Square in Rotorua.

Also, two other lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Barrington in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Nelson.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible either in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.