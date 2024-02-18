Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Lower Kaimai crash: One taken to Tauranga hopsital with serious injuries

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
One person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries.

One person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries.

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on the Lower Kaimai.

Police were notified of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near State Highway 29 and McLaren Falls Rd intersection around 3.35pm on Sunday.

The road was closed for a short time and reopened shortly before 5.30pm, a police statement said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance, one manager and one rapid-response vehicle went to the scene and one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Latest from Bay of Plenty Times