One person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries.

One person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries.

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on the Lower Kaimai.

Police were notified of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near State Highway 29 and McLaren Falls Rd intersection around 3.35pm on Sunday.

The road was closed for a short time and reopened shortly before 5.30pm, a police statement said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance, one manager and one rapid-response vehicle went to the scene and one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.







