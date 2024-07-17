Calum Heslop, the New Zealand head of bus operator Kinetic, unveils the largest all-electric bus depot in New Zealand and Australasia, located in New Lynn, West Auckland.

Fifteen lucky Lotto players, including one from Tauranga, will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $19,374 with Lotto second division in last night’s draw.

The lucky local ticket was sold at Pak’nSave Cameron Rd.

One lucky player also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $38,881. The winning Powerball second division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

One lucky Lotto player also from Auckland won $1 million with Lotto first division via My Lotto.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20m.