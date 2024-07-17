Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times

Lotto: Winning second division ticket sold in Tauranga

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
Fifteen lucky Lotto players, including one from Tauranga, will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $19,374 with Lotto second division in last night’s draw.

The lucky local ticket was sold at Pak’nSave Cameron Rd.

One lucky player also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $38,881. The winning Powerball second division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

One lucky Lotto player also from Auckland won $1 million with Lotto first division via My Lotto.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20m.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto x4 (+PB) - Auckland

Westside Superette - Te Atatū South

Roselands Lotto - Papakura

Pak’nSave Thames - Thames

Dinsdale Lotto & Stationery - Hamilton

MyLotto - Hamilton

Pak’nSave Cameron Rd - Tauranga

MyLotto - Manawatū

MyLotto - Palmerston North

Fresh Choice Geraldine - Geraldine

Woolworths Ōamaru - Ōamaru

MyLotto - Invercargill City

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

- SunLive

