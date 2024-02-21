The first of three T20 International matches between NZ and Australia came down to the final delivery of the match. Video / Sky Sport

Two Bay of Plenty players have won Lotto Second Division.

Ten people nationwide each won $20,040 in last night’s live draw.

One winning ticket was bought at Cherrywood Lotto & Book Shop in Ōtūmoetai in Tauranga while another winner was bought via My Lotto in the region.

Two MyLotto players from the North Shore and Wellington also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $26,274.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto (+PB) - North Shore

Rocket Superette - Mt Albert

MyLotto (x2) - Auckland

MyLotto (+PB) - Manukau

Pak’nSave Papakura - Takanini

Cherrywood Lotto & Book Shop - Otūmoetai

MyLotto - Bay of Plenty

MyLotto - Horowhenua

MyLotto - Wellington

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.