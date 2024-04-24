Two people from Tauranga won $15,116 with Lotto second division in last night’s live draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

Two winning lotto tickets have been sold in Tauranga.

Fourteen people nationwide each won $15,116 with Lotto second division in last night’s live draw.

The two lucky tickets were sold at Ohauiti Four Square and on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the below stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Glen Innes Dairy and Lotto Outlet - Auckland

MyLotto - Auckland

Ohauiti Four Square - Tauranga

MyLotto - Tauranga

New World Matamata - Matamata

MyLotto - Palmerston North

New World Waikanae - Waikanae

MyLotto - Wellington

MyLotto - West Coast

Woolworths Waimakariri - Kaiapoi

MyLotto (x2) - Christchurch

MyLotto - Canterbury

MyLotto - Dunedin



