Three Bay of Plenty Lotto players won $19,186 in Saturday night’s draw.

The Second Division winners bought their tickets at New World Waihī, Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and Paper Plus Whakatāne.

Anyone who bought their ticket from these stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Nationally, 13 players won the Second Division prize money.