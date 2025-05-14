The winning Bay of Plenty ticket was sold via MyLotto.

Lotto First Division Powerball remained unstruck and will roll over to $15m for Saturday‘s draw.

The winning numbers were 6, 28, 27, 8, 1, 21. The bonus ball was 12 and the Powerball was 9.

One lucky punter picked up $1m in last night’s First Division draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Crystal Mini Mart and Lotto in Auckland.

Strike Four rolled over and will be $1.5m on Saturday, making it a ‘must be won’ draw.

In a Strike must be won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1 on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Mitchells Paper Power - Auckland

Onehunga Mall Superette - Auckland

MyLotto (x12)(+PB) - Auckland

Pak’nSave Pukekohe - Pukekohe

MyLotto - Bay of Plenty

New World Greenmeadows - Napier

New World Hastings - Hastings

MyLotto - Hastings

MyLotto - Whanganui

Woolworths Amberley - Amberley

New World Lincoln - Lincoln

MyLotto (+PB) - Canterbury

MyLotto - Timaru

MyLotto - Invercargill