Lotto: Second Division winning ticket sold in Bay of Plenty, First Division Powerball unstruck

2 mins to read

  • Twenty-five Lotto players each won $10,393 in last night’s Second Division draw.
  • Two players also won Second Division Powerball, upping their winnings to $19,119.
  • Powerball was unstruck and will roll over to $15 million for Saturday night’s draw.

Ten players won more than $10,000 each in last night’s Lotto draw, including one lucky player from Bay of Plenty.

The winning numbers were 6, 28, 27, 8, 1, 21.

The bonus ball was 12 and the Powerball 9.

The winning Bay of Plenty ticket was sold via MyLotto.

Lotto First Division Powerball remained unstruck and will roll over to $15m for Saturday‘s draw.

One lucky punter picked up $1m in last night’s First Division draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Crystal Mini Mart and Lotto in Auckland.

Strike Four rolled over and will be $1.5m on Saturday, making it a ‘must be won’ draw.

In a Strike must be won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they bought a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to their account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1 on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Mitchells Paper Power - Auckland

Onehunga Mall Superette - Auckland

MyLotto (x12)(+PB) - Auckland

Pak’nSave Pukekohe - Pukekohe

MyLotto - Bay of Plenty

New World Greenmeadows - Napier

New World Hastings - Hastings

MyLotto - Hastings

MyLotto - Whanganui

Woolworths Amberley - Amberley

New World Lincoln - Lincoln

MyLotto (+PB) - Canterbury

MyLotto - Timaru

MyLotto - Invercargill

