Several Bay of Plenty Lotto players have won in last night’s big draw.
Twenty-five players won $21,753 each with Lotto Second Division nationwide while three also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $34,997.
Local tickets were sold in Tauranga, Kawerau, Whakatāne, Tokoroa, Coromandel and a My Lotto ticket in Bay of Plenty.
Meanwhile, one lucky Christchurch Lotto Powerball player has had their life changed after they won $33.5 million in first division.
The winning ticket was bought at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch. The prize is made up of $33m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Whitcoulls Sylvia Park South in Auckland, Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop in Masterton, and Pak’nSave Masterton in Masterton.
