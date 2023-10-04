Lotto luck has struck twice in the Bay of Plenty, including Powerball.
Seventeen lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $17,814 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw, Lotto NZ said in a statement.
The winning Powerball ticket was sold on My Lotto in Bay of Plenty taking its total winnings to $38,652.
A winning second-division ticket was also sold at New World Gate Pa in Tauranga.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto (x2) - Auckland
Lower Don Buck Road Superette - Auckland
Kelston Digital Photos - Auckland
Supa Value Supermarket Line Road - Auckland
MyLotto - Hamilton
New World Te Rapa - Hamilton
New World Gate Pa - Tauranga
MyLotto (+PB) - Bay of Plenty
Merrilands Lotto and Post - New Plymouth
National Park Four Square - National Park
BP 2Go Railway Ave - Lower Hutt
MyLotto - Canterbury
MyLotto (x2) - Ashburton
MyLotto - Dunedin
MyLotto - Otago
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.