Lotto: Mount Maunganui player wins over $30k in Lotto Second Division

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Four Square Cloverlea in Palmerston North.
Ten in money in Second Division
As well as the Mount Maunganui player, another nine lucky Lotto players will be feeling fantastic after each winning $32,989 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $55,507. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Paper Plus Wānaka in Wānaka. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at MyLotto – Far North, MyLotto (x3) – Auckland, Pak’nSave Māngere – Auckland, Bayfair Lotto – Mount Maunganui, Grant Bros – Gisborne, MyLotto – Horowhenua, MyLotto – Wellington and Paper Plus Wānaka (+PB) – Wānaka.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
