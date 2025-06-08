Lotto: Mount Maunganui player wins over $30k in Lotto Second Division

Powerball was not struck on Saturday evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $17 million.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $17 million.

A lucky Lotto player who purchased their winning ticket at Mount Maunganui Bayfair Lotto is amongst 10 Lotto Second Division players who each won $32,989 in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

It’s nearly a year ago to the day that a Lotto player in Mount Maunganui won $28,589 with Lotto Second Division after purchasing a ticket at Mount Maunganui Bayfair Lotto.

Three lucky Lotto players from Kerikeri, Palmerston North and Timaru will be dreaming big after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Kerikeri and on MyLotto to players from Palmerston North and Timaru.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $17 million.