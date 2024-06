The player was one of 22 nationally who won Lotto Second Division last night.

The player was one of 22 nationally who won Lotto Second Division last night.

One Lotto player in Mount Maunganui has won $28,589 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui.

The player was one of 22 nationally who won Lotto Second Division.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Bayfair Lotto should check it as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.