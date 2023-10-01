Ticket holders in Tauranga and Rotorua will be celebrating.

Lucky Lotto players from Tauranga and Rotorua have scored from last night’s draw with a Tauranga ticket holder taking home $700,000 in Lotto Strike and a Rotorua ticket holder winning $200,000 in Lotto’s First Division.

The Rotorua winner shares the prize with four other First Division ticket holders from Auckland, Rolleston and two players in Porirua.

The winning tickets were sold at PK Superette in Pt Chevalier, Four Square Tītahi Bay in Porirua, New World Rolleston in Rolleston and on MyLotto to two players from Rotorua and Porirua.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Tauranga will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to the player from Tauranga.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.