Three players nationwide each won $333,333 in last night’s live draw.

Lotto First Division tickets sold in Te Puke, Picton and Carterton

A winning Lotto First Division ticket has been sold in Te Puke.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Te Puke, Fresh Choice Picton and on MyLotto to a player from Carterton.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $1 million on Saturday night.