Nine players each won $24,195 with Lotto Second Division including one who also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $38,342.
The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Waimauku Minimart in Waimauku.
Due to the T20 cricket coverage on TVNZ 1, Saturday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ 2 at 8pm.
Anyone who bought a ticket should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Waimauku Minimart (+PB) - Waimauku
My Lotto (x2) - Auckland
Fresh Choice Ngāruawāhia - Ngāruawāhia
MyLotto - Manawātu-Whanganui
MyLotto - Wellington
MyLotto - Nelson
Woolworths Hornby - Christchurch
Fresh Choice Fendalton - Christchurch