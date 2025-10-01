Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times

Lotto First Division tickets sold in Te Puke, Picton and Carterton

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read

Three players nationwide each won $333,333 in last night’s live draw.

A winning Lotto First Division ticket has been sold in Te Puke.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Te Puke, Fresh Choice Picton and on MyLotto to a player from Carterton.

Powerball was not struck and has

