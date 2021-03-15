Losing the lockdown blues and home-baking effect

Laura Peacock is hiking non-stop to raise money and awareness for the mental health foundation of New Zealand. Photo / Alison Smith

Thames woman Laura Peacock believes sometimes the only way to feel better is with baby steps.

But the personal trainer is scaling six summits around the Coromandel, Hauraki and Waikato to get her message across.

Laura is hiking non-stop to raise money and awareness for the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

She'll scale Mt Te Aroha, the Pinnacles, Wairere Falls, Hakarimata in Ngaruawahia, Mt Karangahake and Mt Pauanui.

The challenge begins at 8.30am on Saturday, March 27, and will take her through the night to an expected 8.30am Sunday finish.

Her partner, Hayden Hulley, will drive her between the summits and accompany her on the night walks.

She says the summits she'll visit will reward her with amazing views but she knows Hayden might have to put up with her getting quiet as she tires.

Laura is inviting anyone and everyone to join her — no matter what they're capable of.

"I can guarantee your mental health will benefit from exercise."

Laura is a personal trainer at TCA Fitness in Thames.

She became a personal trainer after her own fitness journey seven years ago when she lost 25kg.

During lockdown she hit a low point in her life because she says she felt purposeless, and got into bad habits with home baking every day and neglecting her fitness.

She knows how hard it can be to get on the fitness journey.

She says she's not built to be skinny — "and never will be" — but after lockdown, struggled with the persona of being a personal trainer, who are often expected to look a certain way.

"Everyone deals with their mental health in different ways, I think just take baby steps. Look at what you are currently doing and ask yourself one thing you can do to make yourself feel better.

"I'm not naturally blessed with an athletic build, I just work very hard. Losing weight on your own is really hard and I became a personal trainer because I wanted to motivate people to feel better themselves. In my mind I think everyone should exercise for their mental health, their physical appearance aside."

Her advice to people is to choose a form of physical activity that makes you feel good. If you hate running, don't take it up and expect to be suddenly motivated.

Laura Peacock became a personal trainer after her own fitness journey when she lost 25kg and says she's sruggled with the persona of a personal trainer. Photo / Alison Smith

Laura has challenged herself to fundraise for various charities over the past five years including a 100km cycle, a 375km spin cycle, a 100km walk and a 12-hour treadmill, which she says was probably the hardest.

"You are physically not getting anywhere, just inside staring at a screen, and I love the outdoors."

Getting off after 12 hours felt weird too: "I felt like I was floating and had motion sickness."

This event is different.

"It's not for athletes, it's for anyone who wants to come along and give it a go at their own pace."