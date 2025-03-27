As a “farm boy from Reporoa”, his initial interest in police was almost thwarted by a summer job doing surveying, but a visit from a recruiting sergeant to Reporoa College put the idea back in his head.

“After that there was no going back.

“We went to college thinking it was an 18-month course, then two days in we got told it was only 11 months.”

Then it was off to Auckland where, as cadets, they wore forage caps while constables donned helmets.

“When we were on the beat in Queen St people thought we were in charge.”

Switching the bright lights of Auckland for a then-thriving Kawerau in its heyday taught Shepherd the craft of being a police officer, reinforcing the importance of being able to talk to people and helping hone the skills he was known for today.

Shepherd has made Taupō home since 1983.

Disaster Victim Identification colleague Senior Sergeant Karl Wilson said Shepherd’s contribution stretched wider than just the district.

“His service in Taupō is legendary down here but I think people also need to realise what he has done internationally and nationally ... from the Australian bush fires and MH17, plus Solomon Islands and all the major incidents in New Zealand.”

He was referring to the long list of disasters Shepherd’s name was synonymous with, including the Whakaari eruption, Christchurch earthquake and Operation Deans at home, as well as the Boxing Day tsunami in Asia, and numerous other international incidents he has attended.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd. Photo / supplied

“To have Barry as part of your team is like a win when you are in DVI, he just has an amazing brain.”

He also had a unique ability to bring the right people, with the right skills, together to make things happen, Wilson said, giving the example of Shepherd’s work after the Christchurch earthquake.

“He turned what was a storeroom into a mortuary in order to focus on the end mission of IDing victims and getting them back to their families.”

Shepherd’s leadership was also touched on by other speakers, including District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson.

“The thing that strikes me most, among many other qualities you have, is that you have leadership in droves,” he said.

Anderson said during his three stints in the Bay of Plenty, he had learned a lot from Shepherd, not just around his expertise in DVI and SAR, which he had clearly excelled at, but in his ability to motivate people, work with his community and investigate serious crimes.

“Your contribution has been outstanding, and you are still going stronger than ever. I don’t think words can really express how good you are.”

The role of family in Shepherd’s success was also highlighted, with several members joining including Shepherd’s wife, daughter and one of his sons.

His other son was in Canada and was unable to attend.

His son spoke of the long-service medals signifying “the long nights, the early starts, leaving family behind” that was a part of earning them, while Shepherd’s wife spoke about the apprehension that came with deployments.

“The first time he went away with DVI, that was really scary because I wanted you to come back the same. And you did. So that has always been my thing, is that you come back. I’m so proud of you.”

While he has notched up 49 years, Shepherd still had plenty to keep him enthused, including a trip to Canada and Europe as a 2025 Woolf Fisher Fellow.

“I actually think I can learn more from the young people in this organisation than they can learn from me,” he said.

”The guys and girls in this organisation in their 20s and 30s know stuff I will never know.

“I often ask them for advice about things because that adds to the success of this organisation, this generational difference.

“We talk about stuff that didn’t exist when I was your age. It’s cool.”

- Ten One Magazine