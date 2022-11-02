Eric Green... right at home in a tractor seat. Photo / Supplied

If you're into anything with wheels and live in Katikati, you probably know Eric Green.

He's well known, says daughter Durrelle Green, not just because he was a local orchardist for 30 years, but he's heavily involved in the Tauranga Vintage Machinery Club and popular community events such as the Blokes 'n Sheds and Crank Up Day.

He was recently given a lifetime membership award with the club.

But the 74-year-old is now fighting cancer and is in Bethlehem Views.

The club has rallied around and decided it will have at least 25 tractors involved in Katikati's Lions Christmas Parade on December 3 to raise money for Waipuna Hospice, says club vice-president John Doull.

Just prior to the Christmas parade, the 25 tractors will be rolling right through Katikati's Main Rd to get to the assembly point at the college.

"So it'll be a bit of a giggle for the town on our way there," John says.

Seeing tractors brings back fond memories, John says, because many people grew up on a farm or knew a childhood friend who did.

He says the club is involved in the tractor display because Eric is battling cancer and recently lost his partner to "this horrible disease, which can creep up on any of us".

''We are hoping to get the community to give generously to this worthy cause with donations and hopefully sponsorship from local businesses.''

Durrelle says Waipuna Hospice has been essential in guiding the family.

"We knew nothing about them prior. They've helped so much, they gave us a timeline of what would happen, they helped us to get Dad into a rest home, explained how it works and even helped with the application. Having the facility for respite care was also amazing. And it's a beautiful facility."

Club members will be approaching local businesses soon to discuss sponsorship.

■ If you'd like to help please call John on 027 7777 585.



The Details

Lions Christmas Parade: The parade starts at Katikati College onto Beach Rd, Carisbrooke Rd, Middlebrook Rd and onto Moore Park, before Christmas in the Park. December 3 at 3pm.

Katikati's Christmas in the Park: After the Lions Christmas Parade, the Christmas in the Park celebration kicks off from 3.30pm-6pm at Moore Park. Includes live music, food and craft stalls.